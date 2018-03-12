Xi stresses deepened military-civilian integration for Chinese dream

President Xi Jinping Monday stressed practical efforts to further deepened military-civilian integration to provide impetus and support for realizing the Chinese dream and the dream of building a powerful military.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when attending a plenary meeting of the delegation of People's Liberation Army and armed police at the ongoing session of the 13th National People's Congress, the national legislature.





