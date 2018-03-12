‘Human fingernail pills’ raise hairs on social media

Usually finding fingernails in something you buy is reason enough for a refund.



But a popular herbal medicine that has been upturning stomachs on social media over its unusual formula is being sold widely in Chengdu, Knews reported.



Houyan Wan, or "sore throat pills," is a branded product that, among other traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) ingredients, includes powdered human nails.



Produced by Jiuzhitang, the small bead-like medicine sells for 16 yuan ($2.5) a box. It is supposed to be only sold with a prescription.



Though available for years, the story was picked up recently after a man surnamed Li did a double-take after reading the listed ingredients.



"I thought it was a misprint," Li told Knews.



According to TCM theory, powdered fingernails can cure ailments from tonsillitis and ear infections to nosebleeds.



The first records of fingernails as medicine date back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), experts said.



"But fingernails are rarely used as medicine these days. It's no wonder people find it incredible," said Li Jiming, Dean of School of Chinese Classics at Chengdu University of TCM.



Though the source of the fingernails isn't detailed, Li Jiming explains that TCM companies buy and collect them by the kilogram.



"Every year, licensed companies will go to the countryside and campuses for clippings, which sell for up to 3,000 yuan a kilogram."



TCM derived from the human body is well documented. There are a total 20 prescriptions requiring finger and toe nails alone, according to the TCM tome Bencao Gangmu,



Published in 1597, the book also lists feces, urine and dandruff as having medicinal properties.



"But now we seldom use [such items]," Li Jiming reassured.



Understandably, Sina Weibo users raised their concerns.



"As long as they're not diseased or anything… it's just that how do you know they don't have bacteria?" wrote "Liulianmimao."



Others chimed in with a few nail-biting jokes.



"What? So when my kid bites his fingernails, should I stop him or not?" wrote "Yunheyouyun."



Global Times

