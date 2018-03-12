Couple born in the same hospital on same day now married

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/12 19:23:40

Love is born on same day, hospital

A couple who was born in the same hospital 27 years ago in Mianyang, Sichuan Province was married on Saturday.



Guo Yuting said she remembers the day when Su Jingjie transferred to her middle school in June 2004.



The two became friends, and soon learned they were born on the exact same day - June 16, 1990. They celebrated birthdays together during high school. "It was like a teen TV show," said Guo.



They both went to college in Chengdu in Sichuan Province, where they continued hanging out as friends.



The two began dating in 2013, and soon discovered they shared more than a birthday.



Not only did they go to the same kindergarten and have the same teacher, they were both born at Jiangyou People's Hospital. Guo and Su were placed in the same nursery, just cradles apart.



For all Su knows, it just may have been love at first sight. "I had a secret crush on her long before, but I didn't tell her how I felt," said Su.



"Destiny brought us together," he added.



Chengdu Business Daily

Newspaper headline: Love is born on same day, hospital



