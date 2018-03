A kingfisher catches fish on a pond at the Plum Garden in Wuxi City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Pan Zhengguang)

A kingfisher catches fish on a pond at the Plum Garden in Wuxi City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Pan Zhengguang)

A kingfisher catches fish on a pond at the Plum Garden in Wuxi City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Pan Zhengguang)