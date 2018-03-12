"Baidu Inc is actively communicating with the Xiongan New Area [in North China's Hebei Province], and aims to test driverless cars in Xiongan as soon as possible."



Robin Li Yanhong



A member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and CEO of Baidu Inc

"Promoting the property tax will help to maintain stability in the housing market, but it is not aimed at suppressing home prices."



Jin Li



A member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and a professor at Peking University

"To be good agencies, brokerage firms are expected to enhance their competitive competence and seek high-quality growth."



Jiang Yang



A member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission



