Unilever, Alibaba deal

British-Dutch transnational consumer goods company Unilever said that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Alibaba (China) Co.



According to the agreement, Truliva, its water purification brand (the new brand name of Qinyuan), will work with Alibaba to explore cooperation possibilities in the areas of new retail businesses, new technology applications and new business models.



The Chinese e-commerce company will support cloud and Internet of Things technology for their joint efforts, while Truliva will accelerate its entry into physical stores, the agreement showed.





