Rockets rout Mavs

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon puts up a shot over Dallas Mavericks guard Kyle Collinsworth on Sunday in Dallas. Photo: VCG

The Houston Rockets clinched an NBA playoff berth with a 105-82 rout of the Mavericks in Dallas on Sunday as reigning champions Golden State and the Cleveland Cavaliers both lost.Even with Most Valuable Player candidate James Harden sitting out with a sore left knee, the Rockets had little trouble from the Mavs.Only a spate of eight second-quarter turnovers by Houston helped Dallas erase a 15-point deficit and briefly take a six-point lead.The Rockets soon tidied things up to take a one-point lead at halftime that they wouldn't surrender after the break.Point guard Chris Paul scored 24 points and handed out 12 assists and guard Eric Gordon added 26 points for the Rockets, who led by as many as 26 in the fourth quarter.Houston, who saw their 17-game winning streak ended by Eastern Conference leaders Toronto on Friday, improved their league-best record to 52-14.The depleted Warriors fell 109-103 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the defending champs' second straight defeat.With superstar Stephen Curry missing a second straight game with a sprained right ankle, Kevin Durant scored 39 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for Golden State.But Durant connected on just 11 of 32 of his shots from the field and sharpshooter Klay Thompson needed 22 shots to score 21 points.Draymond Green contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Warriors, who were also missing Andre Iguodala, David West, Patrick McCaw and Jordan Bell as they lost back-to-back games for only the second time this season.Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 31 points and 16 rebounds.The struggles continued for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who fell to the Warriors in last year's NBA Finals after beating them the year before.LeBron James and the Cavs tied it twice but never led in the second half in a 127-113 loss to the Lakers in Los ­Angeles.Lakers point guard Isaiah Thomas, acquired from Cleveland in a trade-deadline deal, scored 20 points.Los Angeles forward Julius Randle poured in a career-high 36 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.James scored 24 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists, but the Cavs lost for the fourth time in six games. They're fourth in the East, half a game behind third-placed Indiana who edged second-placed Boston 99-97.Eastern Conference leaders Toronto cruised past the Knicks 132-106.