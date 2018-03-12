Qudian revenue up in Q4

US-listed Chinese online loan provider Qudian Inc said on Monday its fourth-quarter revenue rose 108.4 percent to 1.49 billion ($229.2 million. Net income increased 80.1 percent to 540.1 million yuan.



Chinese authorities tightened their grip on online cash loans in recent months, which affected the company's share price in November 2017.



The company said in its statement that it welcomed the new regulations, which "will promote the longer-term healthy growth of the industry."





