CEFC ‘scrambled for loans’ as authorities closed in

CEFC China Energy, the once-acquisitive conglomerate, was prepared to pay annual rates of as much as 36 percent for short-term funding in a sign of the cash crunch faced by the company as authorities were closing in on its chairman, according to multiple people with knowledge of the matter.



Earlier this month, it was revealed that chairman Ye Jianming had been investigated for suspected economic crimes. Guosheng Group, an investment firm owned by the Shanghai municipal government, was told to evaluate CEFC's financial position as part of a restructuring and takeover process, according to two sources with knowledge of the moves.



But from at least the second half of last year CEFC was approaching shadow bankers for costly short-term loans, said six sources with direct knowledge, in a sign of the strained liquidity the company was facing.



In early January, CEFC borrowed 1 billion yuan ($158 million) from the Shanghai-based Bida Holding Group, also known as U.Trust Holding Group, for a 15-day term with a daily interest rate of 0.1 percent, equivalent to an annual interest rate of 36 percent, said one person with direct knowledge of the matter.



The company also approached Shenzhen Qianhai Everbright Financial Holding Investment Management, Zhejiang-based Wanxiang Trust and Hebei-based Bohai International Trust (a unit of HNA Capital), for expensive loans, said people with direct knowledge of each respective company.



Qianhai Everbright and Bohai International Trust were tapped for merger and acquisition funds to finance deals, while Wanxiang was approached for money for corporate financing.



None of the companies lent to CEFC for reasons ranging from concerns over liquidity and opaque ownership to difficulties appraising asset values and timing issues, trust sources said. Annual rates on short-term trust loans can be as high as around 12 percent, the sources said.



CEFC said the information on these loans mentioned in the story is "not correct," but it didn't elaborate.



Guosheng, the Shanghai government, Bida, Qianhai Everbright and Bohai International Trust did not respond to requests for comment.



"CEFC has no cash and is solely relying on outside money" to keep the company running, said one of the people who has knowledge of CEFC's debt situation. "It remains a question how it's going to repay all the debt coming due."



The Shanghai-based conglomerate has about 44 billion yuan of short-term borrowing due by the first half of 2018, according to its 2017 interim financial report disclosed to onshore bondholders.



Its total debt amounted to 117 billion yuan at the end of June, compared with total assets of 169 billion yuan. It reported a 2016 net profit of 4.5 billion yuan.





