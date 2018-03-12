Pakistan power station opens

The first generator in the fourth stage of the Tarbela hydropower station began generating power on Saturday, the People's Daily reported on Monday.



The project was jointly established with the Power Construction Corp of China, the newspaper said.



More than 500 people from China and Pakistan attended the launching ceremony, the report said, marking the successful expansion and upgrading of the country's biggest hydropower station.



Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasis said at the ceremony that the project will ease energy shortages in the city.





