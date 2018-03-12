Wanda NZ blockchain deal

Wanda Internet Technology Group, the technology arm of conglomerate Dalian Wanda, has reached a major deal with Centrality, an Auckland-based blockchain company to create an "ecosystem" that connects consumers, retailers and other parties, according to an announcement posted on the website of Centrality on Monday.



The ecosystem aims to provide services for the public and Wanda's enterprise merchants, the announcement said.



"Our businesses are completely aligned on the opportunities for blockchain, and we believe that working together we can push for the adoption of blockchain within the government, industrial and consumer sectors," said Aaron McDonald, the CEO of Centrality.



The blockchain company completed a successful token sale in January, raising $80 million in less than six minutes.





