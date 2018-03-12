Figuratively Speaking

45.6b yuan



Investment planned for transport infrastructure construction in Northwest China's Qinghai Province in 2018, domestic news site chinanews.com reported on Monday.



$2b



Fundraising target of Sinochem Group in a proposed Hong Kong listing of its key oil assets, IFR reported on Monday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.



100m tons



Estimated volume of China's 2017-18 soybean imports, Reuters reported on Monday, citing J.Y. Chow, food and agriculture expert at Mizuho Bank.



303%



Year-on-year rise in new-energy vehicle sales that Chinese automaker BYD Co recorded in February, to 8,236 units, domestic news site chinanews.com reported on Monday.



50%



Targeted share of total revenues coming from overseas markets for Chinese appliance manufacturer Gree Electric, chairwoman Dong Mingzhu said on Monday.

