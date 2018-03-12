Lawmakers call for nationwide study of amended Constitution

China's legislators and political advisers are calling for government efforts to help the public study the revised Constitution, after the top legislature approved an amendment to the country's most important legal document on Sunday.



The amendment, passed on Sunday at the National People's Congress (NPC), updated 21 articles, including removing the two-term presidential limit and added "the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics."



Several NPC deputies proposed enhancing public understanding of the amendments, including promoting the amendment in ethnic minority languages, and advocating that "every household in China should have a printed Constitution."



Officials in Qiongjie county of Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region are expected to introduce the amended Constitution in every local village in Tibetan, NPC deputy Tashi Gyaltsen, a local Party official from Qiongjie, told the Global Times on Monday. Activities such as lectures and group study of the Constitution will also be held, he said.



In this year's proposal submitted to the national legislature, NPC deputy Shi Zewu, who is deputy head of the Buddhist Association of China, advocated compiling and printing an official book introducing the amended Constitution.



He also suggested every family in China should have a copy of the book to study. "The book should appear in every household and social unit to increase the public's legal awareness and to help them understand how their life and work are related to and affected by the Constitution," Shi said.



The proposed book should highlight the newly added parts, especially the part underlining Party leadership, to "help form joint efforts to achieve the great goal of the Chinese Dream," he said.



All Chinese citizens, including religious practitioners should study the Constitution and act within the scope of law, according to Shi, who is also the abbot of Nanputuo Temple in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province.



"It is especially necessary for religious people to study the Constitution and contribute their share in resisting extremism and separatist thoughts, while safeguarding social stability and revitalizing traditional culture," said Shi.



Example for the world



Tibetan deputy Gyaltsen said he believes the inclusion in the Constitution of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is among the most significant changes.



The leadership of the CPC, which has been enshrined in the Constitution, ensures the success of China's legal and economic achievements, and sets an example for the world, said Luo Qi, a national political adviser and head of the China Nuclear Power Institute.



"As a judge, I feel a strong responsibility to faithfully fulfill my duty granted by the Constitution," said Li Ying, vice-president of the High People's Court in Tianjin. "The whole of society needs to have a sound understanding of the value and function of the Constitution after a deep study of the amendment," said Li, who is also a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.



Meanwhile, China's social networking platform Sina Weibo is inviting users, including celebrities, to join in a reading of the amended Constitution.



Those who joined the activity include actress Yang Mi, who has nearly 80 million followers and table tennis world champions Zhang Jike, who has a following of nearly 8.9 million users.



The hashtag "Constitution reader" has garnered more than 8 million page views as of press time Monday.



Bai Yunyi and Pang Qi contributed to this story