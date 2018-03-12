Hong Kong sees changing political winds with LegCo by-election

Four candidates won the Legislative Council (LegCo) by-election of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Monday, equally shared by pro-democracy and pro-establishment camps. The by-election filled four of the six vacancies left when members were disqualified by court for invalid oath taking at a swearing-in ceremony for the LegCo in 2016. The pro-democracy lawmakers lost two seats.



Voter turnout dropped, but the pro-establishment candidates won more votes than before and got back two seats, capturing much attention.



After the six members were disqualified, several applicants for the by-election were also disqualified for their extreme words and behavior. The radicals that had intended to attract more support by appearing pathetic were frustrated by the by-election. They must have seen the unfavorable tendency.



Hong Kong's radical pro-democracy supporters have brazenly shown their hostility toward the Basic Law and the Constitution of China in recent years, trying to instigate the city against the central government. But the latest by-election indicates that they have failed - The Hong Kong people are growing tired of this.



Wherever they live, people's top priority is to live a good life. Hong Kong, which used to be Asia's financial center and a free port, has been turned by pro-democracy supporters into a center of political protests in recent years. Political confrontation seems ubiquitous and disrupted the lawmakers' swearing-in ceremony. In this context, Hong Kong people can no longer live peacefully. Consequently Hongkongers began to lose patience with these radicals. While they don't want to participate in political fights, they can choose to not vote or to vote for the pro-establishment candidates to demonstrate their attitude.



The pro-democracy camp, after losing LegCo members and candidates, was in dire need of voter support. But they must feel awful that they lost votes and seats in the by-election. Predictably if they don't change their course that violates the interests of the public in Hong Kong, they will lose more votes.



The central government's authority and the weight of the interpretation of the Basic Law by the National People's Congress Standing Committee have been proven. When a major controversy appears in Hong Kong, Beijing's intervention in accordance with the law can be useful and convincing to the city. In this process, the one country, two systems policy is further clarified. Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and the central government's power of control were carried out.



It will become common sense that defying the central government neither serves Hong Kong's interests nor works out. Pro-democracy supporters can't fool the public forever and calls for Hong Kong independence will falter. Hong Kong will eventually return to the track of prosperity and development under one country, two systems.



Some radicals may not readily admit their disadvantage, but it is just a matter of time before they are further defeated. Hong Kong people expect to have economic development and better livelihoods, living in a society ruled by law. As their distaste for political uproar and incitation grows, radicals will finally find an end to their days of making waves in the city. Those who abide by the Basic Law and Constitution and serve Hong Kong will have good prospects.





Newspaper headline: Hong Kong sees changing political winds



