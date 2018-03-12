Tibet deputies hail massive progress

Legislators from Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region lauded Tibet's progress in social development, saying legislative work in national security helped fight secessionist attempts from the Dalai Lama clique.



Kelsang Drolkar, a deputy of the National People's Congress (NPC) and a village Communist Party chief in Chengguan district of Lhasa, told the Global Times on Monday that she was glad to see Tibet has not become a forgotten area when the country is moving forward to a moderately prosperous society.



National policies, as well as support from other regions across China, have helped the region achieve tremendous changes in the medical, economic and education sectors, and made local people "live a happier and safer life," she said.



Tibet registered 10 percent GDP growth year-on-year last year, marking the 25th straight year of double-digit growth. Its GDP reached 131.06 billion yuan ($20.5 billion) in 2017.



In 2018, Tibet set a target to achieve GDP growth of about 10 percent, with an 18 percent increase in fixed-asset investment as well as increases of more than 10 percent and 13 percent for urban and rural per capita disposable incomes respectively, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



In 2013, the average yearly income in her village was 10,540 yuan per capita. That number almost doubled last year to 19,550 yuan, Drolkar said.



The Chengguan district has implemented a 15-year compulsory education system from kindergarten to high school. Last year, 93 students from the district were admitted by universities across China, with government covering most of their tuition, Drolkar said.



Bilingual education in schools also contributes to ethnic unity in the region, as learning Putonghua helps Tibetan people understand more about the country and its policies, she said.



Other NPC deputies from Tibet praised past legislative work on national security.



"Laws on national security, counter-espionage, anti-terrorism, activities of overseas NGOs, cybersecurity and national intelligence have provided significant legal support to safeguard national security and the country's core interests," Sodar, an NPC deputy and head of Tibet's higher people's court, said at a Monday group discussion during the ongoing session of the NPC.



The legislation also provided powerful legal support to combat separatists, terrorists and the Dalai Lama clique, said Sodar.



Tibet had a prospering economy in 2017, with about 44,000 new market entities established in the region, according to local authorities.



The figure brought the total number of registered businesses in the region to 227,000, a year-on-year growth of 19.1 percent, according to Xinhua.