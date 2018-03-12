May weighs spy poisoning options

Daffodils hang on police tape near a bench covered in a protective tent at The Maltings shopping center in Salisbury, southern England, on Monday, where former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned on March 4. Photo: AFP

British Prime Minister Theresa May gathered her national security team Monday amid growing speculation she was planning to blame Moscow for the nerve agent poisoning of a former Russian double agent.May chaired a meeting of the government's national security council, where she was updated on the investigation into the attack earlier this month on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.Senior politicians have pointed the finger at Russia for trying to kill the 66-year-old, who sold secrets to Britain and later moved to London in a 2010 spy swap, prompting repeated denials from Moscow.The prime minister so far has declined to cast blame, but newspaper reports suggested she could make an announcement after the NSC meeting, naming Russia and setting out how Britain intends to respond."If we get to a position when we are able to attribute this attack then we will do so and the government will deliver an appropriate response," May's official spokesperson said on Monday.Tom Tugendhat, a lawmaker who chairs the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, told BBC radio: "Frankly, I would be surprised if she did not point the finger at the Kremlin."However, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov once again on Monday denied any involvement."The mentioned Russian citizen worked for one of the British intelligence services, the incident occurred in Great Britain. This is not a matter for the Russian government," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.The Russian embassy in London posted a photograph of the front page of The Times, suggesting May was set to blame Moscow, commenting: "Who in London will be held responsible before the British people for groundlessly wrecking relations with Russia?"Skripal and his daughter, 33, remain in a critical but stable condition in a hospital after collapsing on a bench in the south western English city of Salisbury on March 4.Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said the case has "echoes" of the 2006 poisoning by radiation of ex-spy and Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko, which London has blamed on Moscow.If Russian involvement were confirmed, Britain could expel some diplomats, enact some kind of boycott of the 2018 football World Cup or increase British military presence in Eastern Europe.Tugendhat warned that any escalation in tensions between London and Moscow could put at risk England fans visiting Russia for the World Cup."I'm afraid the danger of Russia responding to British fans for actions taken by their government is all too real," he said.Authorities have yet to confirm the precise nerve agent used, which would give a clue to who was behind the attack.The bench where Skripal was found, his home and a pub and restaurant the pair visited have all been sealed off, as has the grave of Skripal's wife, Liudmila, who died in 2012.