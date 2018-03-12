Interpol red notice fugitive stands trial and pleads guilty

A fugitive who was returned to China from Myanmar in November has pleaded guilty in a court in East China's Zhejiang Province.



Chen Suiyuan, 52, appeared at the People's Court of Wencheng county in Zhejiang earlier last week.



At her hearing, public prosecutors charged Chen, a former employee of the Agricultural Bank of China in Wencheng, with 19 crimes, including embezzling foreign exchange worth 2.43 million yuan ($380,000) between November 2005 and April 2006.



The majority of the embezzled funds were used to pay her debts, the public prosecutors announced.



Chen fled to Vietnam with her husband in April 2006, and later lived in Thailand and Myanmar.



She was listed in an Interpol Red Notice in October of the same year.



In July 2015, Chen's husband returned to China and turned himself in, but Chen refused to do so and was arrested in November.



The court has not yet sentenced Chen.



Xinhua

