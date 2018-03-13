Chinese leaders join panel discussions at NPC session

Senior Chinese leaders joined deputies in panel discussions on Monday at the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC).
The leaders included Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.
Joining deputies from Hunan Province, Li Keqiang called for continuous reform and opening-up and increased efforts on building a law-based and fair business environment for entrepreneurship and innovation.
He urged the transformation and upgrading of the real economy, and expressed support for advanced equipment manufacturers to compete globally.
Joining deputies from Jilin Province, Li Zhanshu said that to uphold and improve the people's congress system, it is key to fully understand Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and well implement major policies made at the 19th CPC National Congress.
During discussions with deputies from Xinjiang
, Wang Yang called for efforts to follow the guide of Xi's thought, focus on social stability and peace, promote exchanges among ethnic groups and enhance ethnic solidarity.
Joining deputies from Qinghai Province, Wang Huning urged local governments to strengthen ecological protection and green growth to lend fresh momentum to the province's development. Efforts should also be made to reduce poverty and promote ethnic solidarity.
While having discussions with deputies from Gansu Province, Zhao Leji said disciplinary and supervisory authorities should take the opportunity of supervisory commissions being listed as a state organ in the Constitution to push forward reforms in the national supervisory system.
Speaking to deputies from Hainan Province, Han Zheng said the province should take the opportunity of the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up as well as the 30th founding anniversary of the Hainan Special Economic Zone to build the province into an international tourism island and prioritize environmental protection.