"Amazing China" most cited movie at China's two sessions

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/13 8:24:26





A documentary about China's achievements over the last five years has become the movie most cited by China's ministers at the ongoing annual sessions of China's national legislature and top political advisory body.The 90-minute movie, "Amazing China," was cited by at least three minister-level officials at press conferences held on the sidelines of the "two sessions."Wan Gang, the minister of science and technology, said he was deeply touched by "Amazing China," as "innovation in science and technology has played a vital part in supporting the developments of the bridges, roads, ports and Internet, as told in the movie."At a press conference held Saturday, Wan said China would enhance its strength in science and technology in the coming years to create more opportunities for itself and the world.Xiao Yaqing, head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, also cited the movie to applaud construction achievements of major projects."In the past year, China has made progress in infrastructure development. I do not know if you all have watched the movie 'Amazing China,' but the bridges, roads and ports in the documentary were all built by state-owned enterprises," Xiao told a press conference Saturday.Xiao said China welcomes foreign enterprises to participate in mixed-ownership reform of state-owned enterprises, which diversifies the ownership structure of SOEs and is considered an important part of SOE development.He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission , told reporters Tuesday that he wanted to use the name of the movie to describe China's achievements in the economic reforms."China would be more open to the world economy, through efforts such as hosting a China International Import Expo," he said, adding that China' s foreign trade will grow steadily and support 8 to 9 percent of the total economic growth."Amazing China" introduces many of the major developments the country has made since 2012, including the world's largest radio telescope FAST, the world's largest maritime drilling rig Blue Whale 2, and the development of 5G mobile technology.Rated 9.6 out of 10 by viewers on Maoyan, a major Chinese film database and ticketing platform, the film's box office is expected to exceed 238 million yuan (about 37.6 million US dollars).