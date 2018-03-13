China's top political advisory body adopts candidates list of new leadership

The presidium of the first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, on Monday adopted a recommended name list of candidates for national committee new leadership.



The list included nominees of the chairperson, vice chairpersons, secretary-general and standing committee members of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.



A draft method of election was also adopted in principle at the second meeting of the presidium, which was presided over by Wang Yang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).



Participants deliberated a draft resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the 12th CPPCC National Committee, a draft resolution on an amendment to the CPPCC charter, and a draft political resolution on the first session of 13th CPPCC National Committee.



It was decided at the meeting that the recommended name list and all the drafts would be submitted to CPPCC members for discussion and consultation.



The CPPCC is an important organ for multiparty cooperation and political consultation led by the CPC.



Its annual session this year, which opened on March 3, will run until March 15.

