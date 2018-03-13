Merkel hopes for talks with US on tariffs

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that Europe must be ready to respond to the United State's decision to raise tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, but said she hoped for talks on the issue.



"If this unilateral action cannot be avoided, then we must think about how we can respond in a reciprocal fashion, but first of all I'm focusing on talks and there will be plenty of opportunities for them," Merkel told a news conference.



US President Donald Trump decided to raise the import tariffs on steel and aluminum products, drawing worldwide criticism as many countries are worried about a trade war between the United States and other countries.



Merkel said last Friday that Germany was worried about the move by the United States, adding that Europe should unite together against it. She said trade wars would benefit nobody and harm the economy.



Merkel is scheduled to be sworn in for a fourth term as German chancellor Wednesday this week, along with the new German government, after almost six months since federal elections took place in the country.

