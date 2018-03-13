Chinese air force releases new promotional video recapping last five years

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force on Monday released its latest promotional video, looking back on its accomplishments over the past five years.



Named "Soaring into the Spring," the two-minute video clip features scenes from real combat training involving J-20 stealth fighters.



It also includes training scenes of the J-16 fighters, H-6K bombers, and Y-20 heavy transport aircraft, all of which entered service over the past five years.



On Feb. 28, the air force published a promotional clip and commemorative envelope for the country's latest J-16, a two-seat, dual-engine multi-role fighter with beyond-visual-range air-to-air and air-to-ship strike capabilities. It made its parade debut along with the J-20 stealth fighters in July.

