Toys rank 1st on EU list of dangerous goods

The European Commission on Monday published its 2017 report on the Rapid Alert System for dangerous goods, in which toys ranked first.



According to the report, of the 2,201 alerts in 2017, toys were the product category that topped the list, accounting for 29 percent of notifications. This was followed by motor vehicles; and clothing, fashion, and textile items, which were 20 percent and 12 percent respectively.



In 2017, the risk most often cited was injury, followed by chemical risk.



Many of the dangerous products are sold on online, said the Commission.



The Commission is encouraging cooperation with international partners and online platforms to make sure unsafe products do not reach European Union (EU) consumers.



The Rapid Alert System is a tool for the enforcement of EU consumer laws by national consumer authorities. To further improve enforcement, the Commission will unveil a new deal for consumers in April, which aims at modernising the existing rules and improving consumer protection.

