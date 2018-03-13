Russia ready to produce newest ICBM system Sarmat

Russia is ready to begin producing the latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system Sarmat, a senior Russian military official said Monday.



"With regard to the readiness of Sarmat, I can say that all the practical, scientific, technical and production problems have been overcome. The production facilities that are necessary for the required number of missiles ordered by the Defense Ministry have been ready," Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov told Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper in an interview.



Borisov said that the Russian military will soon start the disposal of ICBM R-36M2 "Voevoda".



In his annual address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, President Vladimir Putin said Russia has begun testing Sarmat which has "practically no range limits" and can penetrate any missile shield.

