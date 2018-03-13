Rural tourism: crucial part of China's strategies of rural vitalization

Visitors ride bicycles along the field of flowers in Ranyi Township of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 11, 2018. Rural tourism has been stressed as a crucial part of China's strategies of rural vitalization. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Photo taken on March 9, 2018 shows the Ya'an-Kangding express highway running through Leying Township of Tianquan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Rural tourism has been stressed as a crucial part of China's strategies of rural vitalization. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Photo taken on March 12, 2018 shows the scenery of rape and plum flowers in Xinfang Village of Jianwei County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Rural tourism has been stressed as a crucial part of China's strategies of rural vitalization. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Visitors take photos of rape flowers in Wuxing Village of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 9, 2018. Rural tourism has been stressed as a crucial part of China's strategies of rural vitalization. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Zhao Zirong and her daughter pose for photos in the fields of rape flowers in Ranyi Township of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 11, 2018. Rural tourism has been stressed as a crucial part of China's strategies of rural vitalization. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Photo taken on March 12, 2018 shows the scenery of rape and plum flowers in Xinfang Village of Jianwei County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Rural tourism has been stressed as a crucial part of China's strategies of rural vitalization. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Photo taken on March 9, 2018 shows the rape flowers in Daoming Township of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Rural tourism has been stressed as a crucial part of China's strategies of rural vitalization. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)