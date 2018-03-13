Serena Williams says she hates to play against sister Venus

Serena Williams will play her sister Venus for the 29th time in the third round of the Indian Wells WTA tournament on Monday, and like before, Serena calls the sibling rivalry, when it comes down to it, an unpleasant one.



"I really abhor every time we play," she said of her long-running series against sister Venus.



"And it's a huge difference to play her in the semifinals or even the quarterfinals or a final, as opposed to the third round. We can always stay in the tournament longer if both of us are in the tournament.



And having to play each other in the third round, one of us is going to be gone.



So it's definitely a lot easier to play later on." The American sisters have met 28 times previously, with most of the meetings happening in finals or semifinals.



Serena leads Venus 17-11 and has won eight of their last nine meetings, most recently the Australian Open final last year. In their very first meeting in the 1998 Australian Open, the then 17-year-old Venus defeated 16-year-old Serena 7-6 (4), 6-1. Serena said she never watches her sister play ahead of their meetings.



"I get too nervous," Serena said. "If she makes a mistake, a little bit of me dies. So, I didn't watch any."



But Venus says she does the opposite.



"She's playing really well and just honing her game," Venus said.



"When she's missing, it's not that much. Obviously, I have to play better than her and see how the match goes."

