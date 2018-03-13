China to merge ministry of culture, tourism administration

China plans to merge the Ministry of Culture
and National Tourism Administration into a ministry of culture and tourism, according to an institutional restructuring plan of the State Council Tuesday.
The plan was delivered by State Councilor Wang Yong at a plenary meeting of the ongoing session of the 13th National People's Congress, for national lawmakers to deliberate.
The move is aimed at coordinating the development of cultural and tourism industries, enhancing the country's soft power and cultural influence, and promoting cultural exchanges internationally, said the document.