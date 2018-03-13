China to form ministry of veterans affairs

China plans to form a ministry of veterans affairs, according to a government reshuffle plan available to the media on Tuesday.



The move aims to protect the legitimate rights and interests of military personnel and their families, improve the service and management system of demobilized military personnel, and make military service an occupation that enjoys public respect.



The new ministry will be in charge of making and implementing policies and regulations related to demobilized military personnel and dealing with related affairs such as their reemployment and training.



The plan on institutional restructuring of the State Council, or the cabinet, will be submitted to the first session of the 13th National People's Congress for approval.

