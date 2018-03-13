China to form ministry of emergency management

China will set up a ministry of emergency management to forestall and defuse serious and major risks and improve disaster relief, according to a plan to be submitted Tuesday to the ongoing national legislature session for deliberations.



The ministry will be responsible for compiling and implementing emergency management plans, as well as organizing rescue and relief for disasters and workplace accidents, according to the plan on institutional restructuring of the State Council, or the cabinet.



It will also be in charge of work safety and the prevention and control of fire, flood, drought and geographical disasters.



China Earthquake Administration and State Administration of Coal Mine Safety will be affiliated to the new ministry, while the State Administration of Work Safety will be dismantled.

