China to set up state immigration administration

China plans to set up a state immigration administration under the Ministry of Public Security
, according to a document on an institutional reform plan of the State Council to be submitted Tuesday to the national legislative session for deliberations.
With the improvement of composite national strength, the number of foreigners working and living in China has been increasing, raising new requirements on immigration administration and services, the document reads.
The proposed administration will be responsible for coordinating and formulating immigration policies and their implementation, border control, administering foreigners' stay, management on refugees and nationality, taking lead in coordinating the administering of foreigners who illegally enter, stay or are employed in China, and the repatriation of illegal immigrants.
The administration will also provide exit and entry services for Chinese nationals on private affairs and engage in international cooperation in the field of immigration, among others.