China to establish ministry of agriculture and rural affairs

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/13 10:31:03





China will form a new ministry to push forward the development of the agricultural sector and the rural areas, according to a reform plan submitted to the national legislature for deliberation on Tuesday.The new ministry will study and implement strategies, plans and policies on agriculture, rural areas and rural people, according to the plan on institutional restructuring of the State Council, or the cabinet.It will also regulate crop farming, husbandry, fishery, agricultural mechanization and quality of farm produces.The Ministry of Agriculture will be dismantled.