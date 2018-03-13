Ministry of Science and Technology to add new functions

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/13 10:31:41





The new ministry is tasked to plan and implement national strategies for innovation-driven development, basic researches, and policies, coordinate major research projects, promote reforms in scientific and technology sector, and recruit foreign experts, said the plan delivered by State Councilor Wang Yong at a plenary meeting of the ongoing session of the 13th National People's Congress.



The National Natural Science Foundation of China will be supervised by the ministry.



The move is aimed at enhancing a national innovation system, better allocating scientific and technological resources, and develop a high-level taskforce of scientists, the document said.

