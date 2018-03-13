China to establish ministry of ecological environment

China will establish a ministry of ecological environment to enhance environmental protection, according to a reform plan submitted to the national legislature for deliberation on Tuesday.
The new ministry will be responsible for the compiling and implementation of China's ecological environment policies, plans and standards, as well as ecological environment monitoring and law enforcement.
It will also regulate pollution control and nuclear and radiation safety, and organize inspections of central authorities on environmental protection, according to the plan on institutional restructuring of the State Council, or the cabinet.
The Ministry of Environmental Protection
will be dismantled.