State Council to abolish legislative affairs office

China's cabinet plans to abolish its legislative affairs office and restructure the Ministry of Justice
, according to an institutional restructuring plan of the State Council Tuesday.
The duties of the office will be merged into the Ministry of Justice, said the plan delivered by State Councilor Wang Yong at a plenary meeting of the ongoing session of the 13th National People's Congress.
The new ministry will be tasked to draft laws and administrative regulations, coordinate legislative work and law enforcement, supervise affairs of administrative review, oversee prisons, community correction and rehabilitation of drug users, among other duties, the document said.