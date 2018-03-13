China to set up state medical insurance administration

China plans to set up a state medical insurance administration directly under the State Council, or the cabinet, according to a document on an institutional reform plan submitted Tuesday to the ongoing national legislative session for deliberations.



The proposed administration will be responsible for formulating policies, plans and standards on healthcare systems in terms of medical insurance, maternity insurance and medical assistance, and ensuring their implementation.



The administration will also supervise and administer related medicare funds, improve the platform for trans-regional medical services and expense settlement, and organize related parties to fix and adjust prices for drugs and medical services, among others, the document said.

