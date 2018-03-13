Armored personnel carriers in long-distance maneuver

Source:China Military Online Published: 2018/3/13 11:16:33

Soldiers assigned to a battalion under the PLA 79th Group Army maneuver their armored personnel carriers on a snow-covered path during training on March 9, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Hualiang)


 

Soldiers assigned to a battalion under the PLA 79th Group Army maneuver their armored personnel carriers on a snow-covered path during training on March 9, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Hualiang)


 

A Type-59 tank attached to a battalion under the PLA 79th Group Army rumbles through a dirt road in speed during training on March 9, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Hualiang)


 

Soldiers assigned to a battalion under the PLA 79th Group Army load cargo into an armored personnel carrier prior to a long-distance maneuver training exercise on March 9, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Hualiang)


 

Soldiers assigned to a battalion under the PLA 79th Group Army load cargo into an armored personnel carrier prior to a long-distance maneuver training exercise on March 9, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Hualiang)


 

