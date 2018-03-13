Paratroopers' night jumps

Parachuting instructors assigned to a brigade of the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force check the parachute packs prior to a parachute training exercise on March 8, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fang Chao)

Paratroopers assigned to a brigade of the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force rush to pick up their parachutes prior to a parachute training exercise on March 8, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fang Chao)

Paratroopers assigned to a brigade of the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force queue to board a transport aircraft prior to a parachute training exercise on March 8, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fang Chao)

Paratroopers assigned to a brigade of the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force jump out of a transport aircraft during a parachute training exercise on March 8, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fang Chao)

Paratroopers assigned to a brigade of the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force land at a drop zone successively during a night parachute training exercise on March 8, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhiwei and Wang Haitao)