J-7 fighter jet fires rockets

A J-7 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command fires its rockets at simulated ground targets during a live-fire flight training exercise on March 8, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Junpeng)

