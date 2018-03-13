Cat cafe offers 'purr therapy' to customers

A cat cafe opens in Shanghai, March 12, 2018. The cafe owner believed having some friendly kitties aside is relaxing to customers. The idea of cat-themed cafes originated in Japan, and soon spread to Taiwan, Hong Kong and other mainland cities. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

