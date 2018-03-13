At least 49 killed in US-Bangla Airlines plane crash in Nepal, one Chinese onboard

Photo taken on March 12, 2018 shows the crash-landing site in Kathmandu, Nepal. A passenger plane of the US-Bangla Airlines crashed at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on Monday, with dozens feared dead and at least 17 people injured. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 12, 2018 shows the plane crash site in Kathmandu, Nepal. At least 49 people were killed and 17 injured after a passenger plane of the US-Bangla Airlines crashed at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

Security personnel guard near the plane crash site in Kathmandu, Nepal, on March 12, 2018. At least 49 people were killed and 17 injured after a passenger plane of the US-Bangla Airlines crashed at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

Rescuers work at the plane crash site in Kathmandu, Nepal, on March 12, 2018. At least 49 people were killed and 17 injured after a passenger plane of the US-Bangla Airlines crashed at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

