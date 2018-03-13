Children's tree planting activity held in E China's Zhejiang

Children shovel soil under the guidance of their teachers and parents during a tree planting activity at Lijiaxiang Township of Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2018. A tree planting activity aimed at fostering children's awareness about environmental protection was held here. (Xinhua/Xu Xu)

Children bring water during a tree planting activity at Lijiaxiang Township of Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2018. A tree planting activity aimed at fostering children's awareness about environmental protection was held here. (Xinhua/Xu Xu)

Children water a tree during a tree planting activity at Lijiaxiang Township of Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2018. A tree planting activity aimed at fostering children's awareness about environmental protection was held here. (Xinhua/Xu Xu)

Children shovels oil under the guidance of their teachers and parents during a treeplanting activity at Lijiaxiang Township of Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2018. A tree planting activity aimed at fostering children's awareness about environmental protection was held here. (Xinhua/Xu Xu)