China to set up national health commission

China plans to set up a national health commission, according to a document on a State Council institutional reform plan submitted Tuesday to the ongoing national legislative session for deliberations.
The move aims to promote the Healthy China initiative and ensure the delivery of comprehensive lifecycle health services for the Chinese people, said the document.
The proposed commission will be responsible for formulating national health policies, coordinating and advancing medical and healthcare reform, establishing a national basic medicine system, supervising and administering public health, medicare and health emergencies, as well as family planning services, the document said.
The commission will also draw up policies and measures to cope with an aging population and incorporating medicare with old-age care.
The current National Health and Family Planning Commission
and a leading group overseeing medical and healthcare reform under the State Council will no longer exist after the reshuffle.