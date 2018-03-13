China to form state radio, television administration

China plans to form a state radio and television administration, said a document released Tuesday on structure reform of the State Council, or the cabinet.



The proposed administration directly under the State Council will be responsible for drafting policies and measures for radio and television management and their implementation, coordinating development of broadcasting undertakings and industries, promoting institutional reform in the sectors, importing radio and television programs, and facilitating the sectors to go global.



According to the document submitted Tuesday to ongoing the national legislative session for deliberations, the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television will be eliminated.

