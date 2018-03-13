China to form state grain and reserves administration

China will set up a state grain and reserves administration, according to a plan submitted to the national legislature for deliberations on Tuesday.



Responsibilities of the commission include the stocking, rotation and management of the nation's strategic and emergency-aid materials, including grain, cotton and sugar.



The State Administration of Grain will be dismantled, according to the plan on institutional restructuring of the State Council submitted to the ongoing first session of the 13th National People's Congress.

