China to integrate ministries' auditing functions

China plans to integrate auditing functions from various ministries and commissions into the National Audit Office
to boost auditing efficiency, according to a plan submitted to the national legislature on Tuesday.
The office will optimize its auditing teams accordingly, forming a uniform and efficient auditing mechanism, according to the plan on institutional restructuring of the State Council, or the cabinet, which was tabled to the first session of the 13th National People's Congress for deliberation.
The new national audit office will be responsible for auditing the authenticity, legality and efficiency of the fiscal revenue and expenditure of the country as well as other entities under the office's supervision.