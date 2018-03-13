China to reform national, local taxation systems

China plans to reform its separate national and local taxation systems by integrating their offices at and below the provincial level, according to a plan submitted to the national legislature on Tuesday.



The integrated offices will be responsible for collection of all items of taxes and non-tax revenue collection and administration, according to the plan on institutional restructuring of the State Council, or the cabinet, which was tabled to the first session of the 13th National People's Congress for deliberation.



The State Administration of Taxation will be these offices' main regulator, coupled with administration from local governments, the plan said.

