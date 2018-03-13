China to optimize water resources regulation

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/13 13:32:04
China plans to optimize functions of its water resources ministry by including two offices within its administration, according to a plan submitted to the national legislature on Tuesday.

The committees and their offices in charge of China's two major water conservancy projects-the Three Gorges and the South-to-North Water Diversion- will be integrated into the Ministry of Water Resources, according to the plan on institutional restructuring of the State Council tabled to the first session of the 13th National People's Congress for deliberation.

