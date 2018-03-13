China to optimize water resources regulation

China plans to optimize functions of its water resources ministry by including two offices within its administration, according to a plan submitted to the national legislature on Tuesday.
The committees and their offices in charge of China's two major water conservancy projects-the Three Gorges and the South-to-North Water Diversion- will be integrated into the Ministry of Water Resources
, according to the plan on institutional restructuring of the State Council tabled to the first session of the 13th National People's Congress for deliberation.