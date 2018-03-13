New organs to be formed under China's cabinet

The State Council, China's cabinet, submitted a plan on institutional restructuring to the first session of the 13th National People's Congress for deliberations on Tuesday.



Besides 26 ministries and commissions, the plan proposed the formation of eight agencies that are subject to approval from a newly-formed State Council.



According to the plan, the following are the proposed agencies:



-- state market regulatory administration;



-- state radio and television administration;



-- China banking and insurance regulatory commission;



-- state international development cooperation agency;



-- state medical insurance administration;



-- state grain and reserves administration;



-- state immigration administration;



-- state administration of forestry and grassland.

