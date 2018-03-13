Deputies receive interview before 4th plenary meeting of 1st session of 13th NPC

A Dong, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receives an interview before the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

A Dong (R), Meng Hai (C) and Zhu Youyong, deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receive an interview before the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Meng Hai, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receives an interview before the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Zhang Baoyan, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receives an interview before the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Chui Sai Peng, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receives an interview before the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Wong Ting-chung, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receives an interview before the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Zhu Youyong, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receives an interview before the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Dai Jishuang (R), Liang Wengen (C) and Sun Pishu, deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receive an interview before the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Sun Pishu, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receives an interview before the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Dai Jishuang, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receives an interview before the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Liang Wengen, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receives an interview before the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Journalists work at the site of an interview with deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) before the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

Journalists work at the site of an interview with deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) before the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

Journalists work at the site of an interview with deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) before the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

Journalists work at the site of an interview with deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) before the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)