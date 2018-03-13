The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection celebrates keel-laying for inaugural luxury yacht

The design of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Photo: Courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C.

In accordance with longstanding maritime tradition, the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection celebrated the laying of the keel of its inaugural yacht at the Hijos De J. Barreras Shipyard in Vigo, Spain on March 5. A unique first for a luxury hotel operator, the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection brings the brand's legendary service to the seas with a bespoke yachting experience and today, drew one step closer to its anticipated launch in Q4 2019."We are delighted to commemorate this milestone as we embark on our journey to bring the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection to life," said Lisa Holladay, Global Brand Leader of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. "The keel-laying marks the realization of a longstanding dream for the Ritz-Carlton brand as we bring our guest experience and service ethos to the seas through these highly unique luxury vessels and one-of-a-kind on-board amenities and experiences."Celebrating the official start of a ship's construction, the keel-laying ceremony celebrates the placement of the central beam that forms the vessel's backbone. Ships are built in a series of modular components; keel-laying is the lowering of the first module into place in the building dock.As part of this exciting occasion, Douglas Prothero, managing director of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, and Timothy Grisius, global real estate officer for Marriott International, were joined by the Hijos De J. Barreras Shipyard's chairman José García Costas, and Tillberg Design of Sweden's owner and executive project director Fredrik Johansson as commemorative coins were unveiled and welded to the hull. The coins are meant to bring good fortune during construction and throughout the ship's travels. Also, in attendance was Anthony Capuano, executive vice president and global chief development officer for Marriott International, alongside the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection executive team and members of investor group Oaktree Capital Management, L.P."The keel-laying is a significant moment in the ship building process and signals that we are well on our way to redefining luxury at sea with the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection," said Prothero. "The intimate size of our ships and compelling itineraries will give our guests the opportunity to explore unexpected destinations, all while enjoying the legendary Ritz-Carlton service. This is an exciting new venture and we look forward to celebrating the many more milestones to come.""The opportunity to design the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has been extremely exciting as we have been able to start from a blank piece of paper and create a whole new brand from scratch. Our guiding principles for all aspects of the yacht's design have been spacious privacy and personal comfort" said Johansson. "The keel-laying celebrates how far we have already come in the design process, and in creating the most exclusive and serene experience possible at sea."Reservations for the first of three lavish yachts in this series will open in May. The inaugural ship will cruise a wide variety of destinations depending on the season, including the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The specially designed, small capacity vessels will measure 190-meters and feature 149 luxury suites to accommodate up to 298 passengers. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will offer voyages ranging from seven to ten days, combining signature Ritz-Carlton service and amenities onboard with uniquely curated destination experiences. The ships of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection are also available for private charter.